EQS-News: Evotec and Variant Bio enter strategic partnership to discover and develop fibrosis treatments

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec and Variant Bio enter strategic partnership to discover and develop fibrosis treatments



18.04.2024 / 13:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



COLLABORATION LEVERAGES VARIANT BIO’S CUTTING-EDGE GENOMIC DISCOVERY PLATFORM AND EVOTEC’S INTEGRATED END-TO-END R&D PLATFORM AND DISEASE AREA EXPERTISE TO ADDRESS UNMET MEDICAL NEED IN FIBROTIC INDICATIONS

COMMERCIAL TERMS INCLUDE RESEARCH FUNDING AND MILESTONES AND/OR ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO EVOTEC BASED ON THE OVERALL SUCCESS OF THE PROGRAMME

Hamburg, Germany and Seattle, USA, 18 April 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) and Variant Bio, Inc. today announced a collaboration agreement to identify a best-in-class treatment for diseases caused by fibrosis.



Fibrosis is characterised by marked and pathogenic build-up of the tissue matrix, leading to tissue degeneration in organs, including the liver and lungs. Fibrotic disease contributes substantially to global mortality and morbidity. Despite the chronic nature of fibrotic conditions, widespread impact on various organs, and substantial disease burden, there is currently no curative treatment for these conditions.



The strategic partnership leverages Variant Bio’s cutting-edge genomic discovery capabilities and VB-Inference platform as well as Evotec’s extensive expertise in antifibrotic drug discovery. Evotec will identify best-in-class small molecules targeting a key fibrotic pathway with strong genetic support identified by Variant Bio and progress the programme towards the selection of a clinical development candidate(s) using Evotec’s integrated end-to-end R&D platform. Additionally, the collaboration includes an opportunity to evaluate unrelated nephrology targets based on human multi-omics data with Evotec’s molecular patient database (“E.MPD”).



Under the terms of the risk-sharing partnership, Evotec will receive undisclosed research funding and may receive pre-clinical and clinical milestones and/or royalties dependent on the success of the programme. This strategic framework allows Variant Bio to offset the early costs of drug development in exchange for a portion of the future upside.



Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, said: “We are excited to enter this collaboration with Variant Bio. Variant’s genomics-focused model which identifies novel drug targets perfectly aligns with Evotec’s data-driven approach to redefine diseases at the molecular level and enhance probability of success. We look forward to combining our complementary drug discovery platforms in a capital efficient partnership and drive new, best-in-class fibrosis treatments together.”



Andrew Farnum, CEO at Variant Bio, said: “Evotec has established and validated in vitro and in vivo models to accelerate programme timelines and is ideally positioned to advance our fibrosis programme. They have the experience and track record in converting breakthrough science into medicines that matter for patients.”



Dr David Moller, CSO at Variant Bio, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Evotec given their deep expertise in disease biology and their outstanding drug discovery capabilities that complement Variant Bio’s R&D team. These factors will play a critical role in the success of our pre-clinical and development goals.”

ABOUT VARIANT BIO

Variant Bio is developing life-saving therapies by studying the genes of people with exceptional health-related traits. By identifying communities with unique genetic architectures and outlier phenotypes, Variant Bio has identified novel human genetic evidence that is the basis for programs with breakthrough potential across multiple therapeutic areas. The company’s research is powered by its proprietary VB-Inference platform, which integrates deep phenotyping and multi-omics data using statistical genetics and AI/ML approaches to identify and validate therapeutic targets. With ethics at its core, the company launched an unprecedented benefit-sharing program in 2020, in which it has pledged tangible benefits that directly impact the communities it partners with throughout the world. Variant Bio is now poised to advance multiple potentially life-changing therapeutic programs toward the clinic, and to create concomitant value for partner communities who have entrusted the company with their genetic data. Follow Variant Bio’s news and updates at www.variantbio.com and via its blog, on X/Twitter @VariantBio, on Instagram @variant_bio, and on LinkedIn.



Variant Bio Contacts

Sarah LeBaron von Baeyer, Director of Ethics and Engagement sarah@variantbio.com, www.variantbio.com



ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this “Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, Gabriele.Hansen@evotec.com

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Hinnerk.Rohwedder@evotec.com



IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Volker.Braun@evotec.com

18.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

