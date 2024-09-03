|
EQS-News: Evotec announces change in Management Board
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany, 03 September 2024:
Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec, said: “Over the past two-and-a-half years, Matthias has been instrumental in helping Evotec navigate challenging times. His many contributions – in particular establishing Evotec’s biologics segment Just – Evotec Biologics as well as the recovery from the cyber-attack – will have a lasting impact. On behalf of Evotec’s Supervisory Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Matthias for his outstanding work over these past years. We wish Matthias every success in his future endeavours.”
Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec SE, commented: “Thank you to my amazing colleagues across all of Evotec – the passion for medicines that matter is inspiring and the people at Evotec make all the difference. While I have chosen to pursue a new path, I wish Evotec with all colleagues long-term success which I am confident the priority reset will bring.”
Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, added: “On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Matthias for his commitment and dedication to Evotec for the past two-and-a-half years. He has shown great leadership in challenging times and his contributions will have lasting impact. On a personal note, I would like to thank Matthias for the great onboarding and his ongoing support as his responsibilities transition to other Management Board members.”
As of 01 October, the responsibilities of the CBO function will be distributed across the other Management Board functions.
About Evotec SE
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Media
Gabriele Hansen
Hinnerk Rohwedder
Investor Relations
Volker Braun
