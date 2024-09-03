EQS-News: Evotec announces change in Management Board

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dr Matthias Evers steps down as Chief Business Officer effective 01 October 2024

Distribution of responsibilities across other Management Board functions

Hamburg, Germany, 03 September 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that its Chief Business Officer, Dr Matthias Evers, has decided to step down to pursue opportunities outside of Evotec. He will leave the Company effective 01 October 2024. Matthias was appointed Chief Business Officer of Evotec on 01 May 2022.

Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec, said: “Over the past two-and-a-half years, Matthias has been instrumental in helping Evotec navigate challenging times. His many contributions – in particular establishing Evotec’s biologics segment Just – Evotec Biologics as well as the recovery from the cyber-attack – will have a lasting impact. On behalf of Evotec’s Supervisory Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Matthias for his outstanding work over these past years. We wish Matthias every success in his future endeavours.”

Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec SE, commented: “Thank you to my amazing colleagues across all of Evotec – the passion for medicines that matter is inspiring and the people at Evotec make all the difference. While I have chosen to pursue a new path, I wish Evotec with all colleagues long-term success which I am confident the priority reset will bring.”

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, added: “On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Matthias for his commitment and dedication to Evotec for the past two-and-a-half years. He has shown great leadership in challenging times and his contributions will have lasting impact. On a personal note, I would like to thank Matthias for the great onboarding and his ongoing support as his responsibilities transition to other Management Board members.”

As of 01 October, the responsibilities of the CBO function will be distributed across the other Management Board functions.

