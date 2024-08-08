|
08.08.2024 07:30:03
EQS-News: Evotec announces progress in strategic neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany, 08 August 2024:
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb entered their strategic neuroscience collaboration in December 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases where there remains a significant unmet medical need for therapies that slow down or reverse disease progression. The progress announced here leverages Evotec’s PanOmics platform in conjunction with patient-derived disease models, which is one of the largest and most sophisticated platforms in the industry.
The partnership has generated a promising pipeline of discovery to clinical-stage programmes. A first programme, EVT8683, was in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021 as BMS-986419. In March 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb and Evotec extended and expanded their partnership for an additional 8 years.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: “The achieved milestone underlines the productive nature of our neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. Using our PanOmics-driven drug discovery platform we are targeting neurodegenerative diseases with tremendous unmet medical need. Beyond BMS-986419, we are very excited to advance yet another programme towards the clinic development in 2026.”
