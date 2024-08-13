|
EQS-News: Evotec announces strong progress in strategic protein degradation partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb
Hamburg, Germany, 13 August 2024:
Initiated in 2018, the partnership combines Evotec’s high-performance multi-omics screening and analytics capabilities with Bristol Myers Squibb’s industry-leading library of cereblon E3 ligase modulators (“CELMoDs™”). Expanded in 2022, the partnership continues to deliver on its goal to identify novel molecular glue degraders, targeting high-value targets in the field of oncology and beyond. The performance-based and programme-based achievements further bolster Evotec’s joint pipeline of programmes.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “Bristol Myers Squibb is leading the industry in the field of molecular glue degraders, which is clearly one of the most exciting emerging therapeutic modalities. Through our highly systematic and industrialised PanOmics-based approach the pipeline of molecular degraders addressing high value targets keeps growing and maturing. The breadth and the depth of the pipeline is designed to deliver multiple first-in-class products into the market. We are well on track to deliver on our plans.”
Molecular glue degraders are compounds that induce interactions between an E3 ubiquitin ligase and a molecular target. The induced interaction results in ubiquitination and subsequent degradation of the recruited protein. Through this mechanism of action molecular glues are not restricted to the agonistic/antagonistic features of a protein, thus massively expanding the range of the druggable proteome. Also, the molecular glue itself is not degraded in the process and can trigger the degradation process several times over, thus leading to longer-lasting therapeutic effects.
Evotec applies high-end proteomics and transcriptomics at industrial scale to profile and select promising drug candidates based on comprehensive cell biological profiles. Evotec’s leading PanOmics screening capabilities are delivering unmatched throughput. The selection of the most promising candidates for drug development is facilitated by Evotec’s PanOmics data analysis platform PanHunter, which was recently launched commercially as a software-as-a-service (“SAAS”) solution. PanHunter supports the integration and analysis of these data sets and thereby enables the selection of the most promising CELMoDs™ for further progression into lead optimisation.
Evotec announced in May of 2022 that the Company has further extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb for another 8 years as the initial collaboration proved to be highly productive in generating a promising pipeline of molecular glue degraders.
