EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
04.12.2025 08:30:04
EQS-News: Evotec-partner Bayer starts Phase 2 study for treatment of patients with Alport syndrome
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany, 04 December 2025:
Bayer’s ASSESS study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group Phase 2a study with an extension phase to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BAY 3401016 in participants aged 18 to 45 with Alport syndrome. The program originates from a strategic collaboration, which Evotec and Bayer entered in August 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec is eligible to receive further development and sales milestones as well as tiered royalties of net sales contingent upon the future progress during clinical development and potential commercialization of a drug in the future.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are very pleased that our jointly developed antibody, BAY 3401016, for the treatment of Alport syndrome has advanced into Phase 2 of clinical development. Alport syndrome primarily damages the kidney, often starting at childhood and worsening through life. This debilitating disease significantly impacts patient’s quality of life through both the symptoms and disease management, especially in later stages of kidney disease. New therapeutic options that enable better quality of life are urgently needed for individuals and families affected by this disease. The initiation of this study represents an important and hopeful step forward. We congratulate Bayer on the Phase 2 launch and are proud to support the advancement of this program.”
About Alport Syndrome
About Evotec SE
Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.
With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.
Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.
With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.
Evotec’s global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Media
Investor Relations
04.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2239684
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2239684 04.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
12:26
|TecDAX aktuell: So entwickelt sich der TecDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
08:30
|EQS-News: Evotec-partner Bayer starts Phase 2 study for treatment of patients with Alport syndrome (EQS Group)
|
08:30
|EQS-News: Evotec-Partner Bayer startet Phase-2-Studie zur Behandlung von Patienten mit Alport-Syndrom (EQS Group)
|
03.12.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|EQS-NVR: Evotec SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)