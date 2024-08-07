EQS-News: Evotec SE reports first half-year 2024 results on 14 August 2024

|
Hamburg, Germany, 07 August 2024:
The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.
Date: Wednesday, 14 August 2024
Time: 2.00 pm CEST (01.00 pm BST, 08.00 am EDT)
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides, please register via this link.
The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications.
To join via phone, please pre-register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation email with dedicated dial-in details such as telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available under this link.
About Evotec SE
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Media
Gabriele Hansen
Hinnerk Rohwedder
Investor Relations
Volker Braun
