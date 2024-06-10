EQS-News: Evotec SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Most agenda items adopted with great majority

Annual General Meeting 2024 elects Dr Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler to the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario Polywka

Hamburg, Germany, 10 June 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that its shareholders approved most of the proposals the Company’s Management put to vote at the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2024 with great majority.

Under the topic “Together for Medicines that Matter – Weg zum Neustart”, the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE, Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chief Business Officer Dr Matthias Evers and Chief Financial Officer Laetitia Rouxel presented to the Company’s shareholders an update and outlook of Evotec’s strategic, scientific, and technological developments, as well as the Company’s business performance and commitment to a sustainable growth strategy.

Most agenda items were adopted with great majority by the Company’s shareholders. All current Management Board and Supervisory Board members were discharged of liability for the 2023 financial year. Likewise, the presented Remuneration Report 2023 of Evotec SE received the majority approval of the shareholders. Solely the resolution discharging the former Chief Executive Officer, Dr Werner Lanthaler, of liability for the 2023 financial year was rejected.

The Annual General Meeting 2024 elected two new members to Evotec’s Supervisory Board. Dr Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler replace Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario Polywka whose tenure on the Supervisory Board expired and who did not seek re-election for their office. The Annual General Meeting 2024 also agreed to the amendments to the Articles of Association to adjust the terms of office, the requirements for the election of the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board and their deputy and the remuneration of the Supervisory Board, and confirmed the appointment of BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the fiscal year 2024.

In total, 58.18% of the registered share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting 2024.

More information on the Company’s Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting shortly.

