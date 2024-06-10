|
10.06.2024 18:00:17
EQS-News: Evotec SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Hamburg, Germany, 10 June 2024:
Under the topic “Together for Medicines that Matter – Weg zum Neustart”, the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE, Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chief Business Officer Dr Matthias Evers and Chief Financial Officer Laetitia Rouxel presented to the Company’s shareholders an update and outlook of Evotec’s strategic, scientific, and technological developments, as well as the Company’s business performance and commitment to a sustainable growth strategy.
Most agenda items were adopted with great majority by the Company’s shareholders. All current Management Board and Supervisory Board members were discharged of liability for the 2023 financial year. Likewise, the presented Remuneration Report 2023 of Evotec SE received the majority approval of the shareholders. Solely the resolution discharging the former Chief Executive Officer, Dr Werner Lanthaler, of liability for the 2023 financial year was rejected.
The Annual General Meeting 2024 elected two new members to Evotec’s Supervisory Board. Dr Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler replace Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario Polywka whose tenure on the Supervisory Board expired and who did not seek re-election for their office. The Annual General Meeting 2024 also agreed to the amendments to the Articles of Association to adjust the terms of office, the requirements for the election of the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board and their deputy and the remuneration of the Supervisory Board, and confirmed the appointment of BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the fiscal year 2024.
In total, 58.18% of the registered share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting 2024.
More information on the Company’s Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting shortly.
About Evotec SE
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Media
Gabriele Hansen
Hinnerk Rohwedder
Investor Relations
Volker Braun
10.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1921879
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1921879 10.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
18:00
|EQS-News: Evotec SE: Ergebnisse der Hauptversammlung 2024 (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-News: Evotec SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024 (EQS Group)
|
15:59
|Schwacher Handel: TecDAX am Montagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: TecDAX zum Start des Montagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: So steht der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)