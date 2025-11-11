EQS-News: First digitally, then in Dubai: double premiere for the Cayenne Electric

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

First digitally, then in Dubai: double premiere for the Cayenne Electric



The second all-electric SUV from Porsche is coming

World premiere on 19 November from 15:00 CET in the Porsche Newsroom, on the Porsche YouTube channel and on LinkedIn

Public premiere from 22 November at the Icons of Porsche festival

Porsche will present its second all-electric SUV to the world on 19 November. The Cayenne Electric debuts during a digital world premiere that will be broadcast from 15:00 CET. Three days later, international media and fans of the brand will be able to discover the new model live for the first time at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai.

Stuttgart. More than two decades ago, Porsche succeeded in transferring the legend of the sports car brand to a new market segment with the Cayenne. Since 2002, the SUV has represented the ideal blend of performance, versatility and everyday practicality. With the Cayenne Electric, Porsche is now opening a new chapter in the success story of the model series – with outstanding driving dynamics, excellent long-distance comfort, uncompromising off-road capability and the efficiency of modern e-mobility. Based on Porsche's latest electric vehicle architecture, the Cayenne Electric sets new standards in the SUV segment – both in terms of performance and charging capability as well as comfort and digital connectivity. The Cayenne Electric complements the existing range of combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid variants.

Porsche will broadcast the world premiere of the Cayenne Electric on 19 November 2025 from 15:00 CET in the Porsche Newsroom – at newsroom.porsche.com, on the Porsche YouTube channel and on LinkedIn – and will afterwards be available on demand.

Shortly after, on 22 and 23 November, the Cayenne Electric will celebrate its public premiere at the fifth Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai, one of the most important brand events in the region. Last year, about 28,000 sports car fans from around the world flocked to the Porsche-themed exhibition area.