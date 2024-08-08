|
08.08.2024 07:30:36
EQS-News: IONOS Group SE with final key figures for the first half of 2024
|
EQS-News: IONOS Group SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Karlsruhe / Berlin, 8 August 2024: IONOS Group SE publishes final key figures for its business development in the first half of 2024. The company had already announced preliminary half-year figures on 12 July 2024 and slightly adjusted its revenue forecast for 2024 while leaving its earnings forecast unchanged.
In the first half of 2024, the number of customers increased by around 180,000 to
Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.6% to € 218.0 million in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: € 200.8 million), with marketing expenses changing in time compared to the previous year due to numerous major sporting events in the summer of this year. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 29.0% (H1 2023: 28.3%).
Due to the current business development, IONOS Group SE adjusted its sales forecast for the 2024 financial year on 12 July 2024 and now expects currency-adjusted sales growth of approx. 9% (previously approx. 11%; 2023: € 1.423 billion).
The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be around 29% in 2024 (previously around 28.5%; 2023: 27.4% ), resulting in an unchanged adjusted EBITDA of around € 450 million (2023: € 390.3 million).
"We are very satisfied with the development of the IONOS core business. We are confident that we will also see sales growth in the aftermarket business again as the year progresses," comments IONOS CEO Achim Weiß.
For the 2025 financial year, IONOS is planning revenue growth of around 10% and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%. The company is well positioned to achieve its growth targets and expand its market position as the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Media contact:
Investor Relations contact:
