EQS-News: New standards for rocket engine testing: Eu-BEST project successfully completed

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New standards for rocket engine testing: Eu-BEST project successfully completed



22.10.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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Mainz, October 22, 2026 – The Eu-BEST (European Bench for Engine and Stage Testing) project has been successfully completed with the commissioning and final acceptance of the full-scale test bench at OHB Digital Connect's facilities in Mainz. Launched on November 1, 2023, the project received €4.96 million in funding from the European Union under the Horizon Europe program. The project concluded with a final review attended by representatives of the European Commission, the European Space Agency (ESA), the French space agency CNES, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and the project partners.



As the number of European launch vehicle programs grows and demand for launch services increases with the deployment of large satellite constellations, access to high-performance test infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical. Development, qualification, and acceptance testing are essential elements of launcher development, significantly influencing costs, schedules, and time-to-market. Efficient and flexible test facilities are therefore a key enabler of the European space sector's competitiveness and of Europe's independent access to space.

To address these challenges, the Eu-BEST consortium developed an interoperable, modular, and mobile test bench that can be deployed at different locations and adapted to a wide range of launch vehicle systems.



The project was coordinated by Eiffage Énergie Systèmes – Clemessy (France), while SpaceDreams (France) was responsible for the technical leadership and overall system design of the test bench.



OHB Digital Connect contributed its extensive expertise in launcher ground segment systems and was responsible for the development and implementation of the test bench's mechanical structures.



In addition, OHB Digital Connect developed a new thrust measurement system. The system not only measures thrust in real time but also determines its precise direction simultaneously. This capability goes significantly beyond the performance of conventional thrust measurement systems used in rocket engine test facilities. By providing highly accurate measurement data, the system enables faster and more comprehensive analysis of test results, helping to substantially shorten qualification and acceptance processes.



The consortium also included partners from Spain and Ireland, contributing expertise in system integration, test operations, and infrastructure development.



The successful completion of Eu-BEST lays the foundation for a new generation of standardized test infrastructure. By increasing flexibility and scalability in engine testing, the project helps address capacity constraints within Europe's launcher ecosystem and supports more efficient development processes. At the same time, Eu-BEST strengthens Europe's technological sovereignty and provides key capabilities needed to meet the growing demand for launch services from both institutional and commercial customers.



Disclaimer



This project has received funding from the European Union under the Horizon Europe program.



Contact:



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Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



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Email: ir@ohb.de

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