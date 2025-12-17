EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for nearly 107 MW in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Hamburg, 17 December 2025. The Nordex Group has received a new order in North Rhine-Westphalia: The client is Bürgerwind Hollich GmbH & Co. KG. As part of a repowering project, the Nordex Group will supply and install twelve N163/6.X wind turbines on 164-meter-high hybrid towers, as well as four N149/5.X turbines on 125-meter-high tubular steel towers. The order, totaling 106.8 MW, also includes a premium maintenance contract with a term of 25 years, ensuring the long-term and reliable operation of the wind turbines.

Since 2015, eight Nordex N131 turbines have been operating in the Hollich Sellen citizens’ wind farm, which is part of the company group. This wind farm is also located near the town of Steinfurt in northern Münsterland, in close proximity to the Nordex service point in Steinfurt. This ensures optimal support and short response times for all 16 new turbines at the site in the future. The first turbine is scheduled to deliver clean electricity starting in spring 2027.

Jörg Tiemann, Managing Director of the Bürgerwindpark Hollich Group, notes: “We did not make the selection of turbines lightly. For us, only established German manufacturers were seriously considered. Among other reasons, our decision in favor of Nordex was based on many years of positive experience in project implementation and service, the advanced turbine technology, and our trust in this manufacturer. I would especially like to highlight the constructive approach during the extensive contract negotiations, where both parties interacted as equals.”

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central at the Nordex Group, says: “After operating the Nordex N131 turbines, we are now delighted to be able to install the next generation of wind turbines in the Hollich wind farm with the modern N163/6.X and N149/5.X. Jörg Tiemann, who has been an active and well-known participant in citizens’ wind initiatives for many years, is one of our most valued business partners.”

Repowering refers to the replacement of older wind turbines with modern, higher-performance turbines at the same location. This significantly increases the efficiency of the wind farm, boosts electricity generation capacity and optimises land use. Repowering is a key building block for the energy transition, as it upgrades existing sites with the latest technology, enabling them to make an even greater contribution to sustainable energy supply.

Profile of the Bürgerwind Hollich Grruppe

The Bürgerwind Hollich Gruppe consists of Windpark Hollich (founded in 2001) and Bürgerwindpark Hollich Sellen (founded in 2015), which has been certified by the Steinfurt district as a genuine citizens’ wind farm.

Both companies currently operate 35 wind turbines in Steinfurt (North Rhine-Westphalia) and are supported by more than 1,000 directly involved citizens. For the repowering project, a new company was founded in which the existing company is participating, and, following the creation of a sales prospectus, residents, landowners, and citizens from the surrounding area of the park will also be able to participate.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

