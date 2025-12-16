Nordex Aktie

16.12.2025 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for 200 MW in Canada

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives order for 200 MW in Canada

16.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 16 December 2025. The Nordex Group is pleased to announce market entry into the province of New Brunswick in Canada. The company will supply 34 N163/5.X turbines totalling 200 MW to a wind farm project in New Brunswick. The order also includes a 30 years service agreement as well.

The cold climate turbines will also be equipped with the Advanced Anti-Icing System and will be delivered on 125-metre-high tubular steel towers from mid-2027.

Manav Sharma, CEO North America of the Nordex Group comments: “Nordex has experienced a notable and continuous growth in its operations in Canada over the past few years. As Canada increasingly prioritizes renewable energy sources to fulfil its climate commitments, our turbines, designed for cold climate regions, position us well to serve our customers in the years to come and participate in the growth story of Canada.”

The name of the customer and of the wind farm are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

 

 


16.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2245728

 
End of News EQS News Service

2245728  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

