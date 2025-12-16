Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
16.12.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for 200 MW in Canada
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 16 December 2025. The Nordex Group is pleased to announce market entry into the province of New Brunswick in Canada. The company will supply 34 N163/5.X turbines totalling 200 MW to a wind farm project in New Brunswick. The order also includes a 30 years service agreement as well.
The cold climate turbines will also be equipped with the Advanced Anti-Icing System and will be delivered on 125-metre-high tubular steel towers from mid-2027.
Manav Sharma, CEO North America of the Nordex Group comments: “Nordex has experienced a notable and continuous growth in its operations in Canada over the past few years. As Canada increasingly prioritizes renewable energy sources to fulfil its climate commitments, our turbines, designed for cold climate regions, position us well to serve our customers in the years to come and participate in the growth story of Canada.”
The name of the customer and of the wind farm are not disclosed.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
16.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2245728
