EQS-News: PUMA SE secures additional financing with a bridge loan of €500m and additional confirmed credit lines of €108m

PUMA SE secures additional financing with a bridge loan of €500m and additional confirmed credit lines of €108m

Herzogenaurach, December 18, 2025 - Sports company PUMA SE has successfully secured more than € 600 million in fresh financing through a bridge loan of €500 million and additional confirmed credit lines of €108 million. Both facilities are designed to provide interim liquidity to refinance utilizations of the existing €1.2 billion Revolving Credit Facility, therefore increasing overall flexibility and headroom. The new bridge loan of €500 million was fully underwritten by Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB). Both the bridge loan and the additional confirmed credit lines have a maturity of up to 2 years. Markus Neubrand, Chief Financial Officer of PUMA SE said: “Even though our existing Revolving Credit Line and the promissory notes (Schuldscheindarlehen) are staying continuously available, today’s announcement will add more financial flexibility as we are working to finalize our long-term funding structure. The fact that Bank partners have further increased their exposure and business, underscores the confidence in our future business model and strategic direction. This will allow us to execute on our strategic priorities and our ambition to establish PUMA as a Top 3 sports brand globally”. Financial Calendar: 26 February 2026 Financial Results FY 2025 30 April 2026 Quarterly Statement Q1 2026 19 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 30 July 2026 Interim Report Q2 2026 29 October 2026 Quarterly Statement Q3 2026 The financial releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at “about.puma.com“. Media Relations: Robert-Jan Bartunek – Teamhead Corp Comms – PUMA SE – robert.bartunek@puma.com Investor Relations: Manuel Bösing – Director Investor Relations – PUMA SE – manuel.boesing@puma.com Notes to the editors: The financial reports are posted on about.puma.com

PUMA SE stock symbol: Reuters: PUMG.DE, Bloomberg: PUM GY, Börse Frankfurt: ISIN: DE0006969603– WKN: 696960 Notes relating to forward-looking statements: This document contains statements about the future business development and strategic direction of the Company. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. They are subject to certain risks and fluctuations as described in other publications, in particular in the risk and opportunities management section of the combined management report. If these expectations and assumptions do not apply or if unforeseen risks arise, the actual course of business may differ significantly from the expected developments. We therefore assume no liability for the accuracy of these forecasts. PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

