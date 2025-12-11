Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
|
11.12.2025 07:57:13
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.
|
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Market Launch
Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, 11.12.2025 – Yesterday, Redcare Pharmacy inaugurated its new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Pilsen, Czechia. With this new location, the company has created a key foundation to further accelerate growth in Europe.
The project was implemented in record time: from the groundbreaking in October last year to the first parcel shipment to Austria in early December – including all necessary regulatory approvals. Following a successful test phase, fulfilment for the Austrian market has now been transferred from Sevenum to Pilsen.
Theresa Holler, COO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “The opening of our new online pharmacy in Pilsen is a key milestone in elevating our service for customers in Europe and driving our continued growth. Thanks to the exceptional speed with which we were able to realise this project, customers are already enjoying the benefits of faster delivery and high availability. As a result of that, the country´s already very high Net Promoter Score (NPS) has increased further.
With the new location in Pilsen, Redcare Pharmacy is increasing its European non-Rx shipping capacity by up to 15 million parcels per year, while improving cost efficiency through shorter shipping routes and streamlined processes.
The majority of employees has already started working at the new site, and further recruitment will follow in line with growth.
About Redcare Pharmacy.
11.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2243638
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2243638 11.12.2025 CET/CEST
