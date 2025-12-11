EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Market Launch

Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.



11.12.2025 / 07:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 11.12.2025 – Yesterday, Redcare Pharmacy inaugurated its new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Pilsen, Czechia. With this new location, the company has created a key foundation to further accelerate growth in Europe.

The project was implemented in record time: from the groundbreaking in October last year to the first parcel shipment to Austria in early December – including all necessary regulatory approvals. Following a successful test phase, fulfilment for the Austrian market has now been transferred from Sevenum to Pilsen.

Theresa Holler, COO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “The opening of our new online pharmacy in Pilsen is a key milestone in elevating our service for customers in Europe and driving our continued growth. Thanks to the exceptional speed with which we were able to realise this project, customers are already enjoying the benefits of faster delivery and high availability. As a result of that, the country´s already very high Net Promoter Score (NPS) has increased further.

With the new location in Pilsen, Redcare Pharmacy is increasing its European non-Rx shipping capacity by up to 15 million parcels per year, while improving cost efficiency through shorter shipping routes and streamlined processes.

The majority of employees has already started working at the new site, and further recruitment will follow in line with growth.

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.



Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.



As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13.5 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.



Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.



Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.