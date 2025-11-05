EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma: Christian Mias to succeed Andreas Reisse as CEO of SCHOTT Pharma

EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

SCHOTT Pharma: Christian Mias to succeed Andreas Reisse as CEO of SCHOTT Pharma



05.11.2025 / 18:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SCHOTT Pharma: Christian Mias to succeed Andreas Reisse as CEO of SCHOTT Pharma

Andreas Reisse to retire as CEO of SCHOTT Pharma as planned

Christian Mias, Executive Vice President of SCHOTT’s Electronic Packaging Business Unit, appointed as new CEO of SCHOTT Pharma effective May 1 st , 2026

, 2026 Seamless leadership transition ensured

The Supervisory Board of SCHOTT Pharma Management AG has appointed Christian Mias as CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. He will take over from Andreas Reisse, who will retire as planned in April 2026. Reisse will actively support a seamless leadership transition over the coming months to ensure continuity and stability for the company and the entire team.

Christian Mias, born in Iserlohn in 1974, will succeed Andreas Reisse starting May 1st. As an industrial engineer with a doctoral degree, he looks back on more than 20 years of management experience, including over 18 years within the SCHOTT group. Before joining SCHOTT, he started his career as Commercial Project Manager at Siemens AG. Christian Mias gained significant experience in the pharmaceutical industry when joining SCHOTT Tubing, which produces intermediate products for the pharma sector, including SCHOTT Pharma. Throughout his career at SCHOTT, Christian has held leadership positions across various business units and continents, including roles as Managing Director in Brazil and Chief Operating Officer in the United States. In such roles, he successfully drove profitable growth by optimizing processes, improving productivity, and increasing earnings quality. Since 2016, he has served as Vice President, and since 2018 as Executive Vice President, currently heading the Business Unit Electronic Packing. Across his executive positions, Christian combined strategic foresight with operational discipline to drive the organizations toward consistent growth and strong financial performance.

Peter Goldschmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Christian Mias as the new CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. His proven success within the SCHOTT Group, combined with strategic expertise and strong execution -demonstrated through integrative, performance-oriented, and participative leadership - makes him an excellent fit to lead SCHOTT Pharma into its next phase of profitable growth.

We are confident that Christian, together with Reinhard Mayer (CFO), will continue to drive profitable growth and further strengthen SCHOTT Pharma’s position as a global leader in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems."

Commenting on his appointment, Christian Mias said: “I am honored to join SCHOTT Pharma at such an exciting time in the company's journey. SCHOTT Pharma has built an exceptional reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability in the pharmaceutical industry. I look forward to working with the excellent team at SCHOTT Pharma to build upon this strong foundation and drive continued growth while advancing our mission to improve global healthcare. I would also like to thank Andreas Reisse for his outstanding leadership and dedication over the years. His vision and commitment have been instrumental in shaping SCHOTT Pharma’s success. I am looking forward to working together with Reinhard Mayer (CFO) on shaping the future of SCHOTT Pharma.”

Andreas Reisse has been with the SCHOTT Group since 1987 and has led the “Pharmaceutical Systems” division since 2010, which has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA since 2023. He is now retiring upon reaching the statutory age limit for members of the Executive Board.

“Andreas Reisse has played an indispensable role in developing SCHOTT Pharma into one of the world's leading companies in pharmaceutical containment solutions and delivery systems. Under his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable growth, delivered industry-leading innovations, and successfully transitioned to a publicly listed company. We thank him for his exceptional contributions and wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement,” said Peter Goldschmidt.

Andreas Reisse commented: “It has been a privilege to spend so many years at SCHOTT Pharma and within the SCHOTT Group. I am very grateful for the collaboration and trust I have had with all stakeholders and the Supervisory Board. Together with a dedicated management team, we have established SCHOTT Pharma as a key partner in the pharmaceutical industry and achieved significant milestones, such as the successful IPO. As I prepare for retirement, I am confident that the company is well positioned for continued success and innovation. SCHOTT Pharma will be in excellent hands with Christian Mias, whom I have known and appreciated for almost two decades.”



For further news about SCHOTT Pharma, please visit our Media Center.

About SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 25,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,700 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is majority owned by SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 957 million in the fiscal year 2024. Further information at www.schott-pharma.com.

Contact

Katrin Schreyer

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0) 6131 66-4932

E-Mail: katrin.schreyer@schott.com

Lea Kaiser

Media Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 6131 66-2422

E-Mail: lea.kaiser@schott.com

Tobias Erfurth

Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: Tobias.Erfurth@schott.com

Jasko Terzic, CFA

Senior Manager Investor Relations

E-Mail: Jasko.Terzic@schott.com