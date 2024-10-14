|
14.10.2024 11:00:05
EQS-News: Solar power for Gerresheimer site in Momignies, Belgium
|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Solar power for Gerresheimer site in Momignies, Belgium
Duesseldorf/Momignies, October 14, 2024. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution partner and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries has successfully installed a photovoltaic system at its site in Momignies, Belgium. Gerresheimer produces glass flacons and jars for the cosmetics industry with its roughly 750 employees in Momignies. With an installed capacity of 2.3 MWp, it will produce around 2,100 MWh of solar power each year and is expected to save roughly 300 tons of CO2 compared to sourcing conventional electricity in Belgium. Almost 100% of the electricity generated will be used on site. Installing PV systems on suitable rooftops like at the Momignies site and concluding power purchase agreements with wind and solar park operators are key steps to helping Gerresheimer continually increase the share of green electricity in its energy supply. Gerresheimer has set ambitious sustainability goals as part of its formula g corporate strategy. By 2030, the company aims to switch its entire electricity supply to renewable sources.
“The photovoltaic system in Momignies is a great example of how we are gradually advancing our sustainability goals,” explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “We are increasing the share of green energy in the electricity supply to our production sites while reducing our CO2 emissions in the process. Gerresheimer also benefits economically from these projects.”
By the end of 2024, the share of electricity from renewable sources at the Momignies site will increase to around 25%, including the energy produced by the new PV system. Due to its energy-intensive glass production, the site in Momignies is one of the Gerresheimer sites with high energy demand. The total share of energy from renewable sources across all 35 production sites around the globe had already reached 45.6% by the end of 2023.
About Gerresheimer
Contact Gerresheimer AG
Jutta Lorberg
14.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|MDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2007881
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2007881 14.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:00
|EQS-News: Solar power for Gerresheimer site in Momignies, Belgium (EQS Group)
|
11:00
|EQS-News: Solarstrom für Gerresheimer Standort in Momignies, Belgien (EQS Group)
|
09:30
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|MDAX-Papier Gerresheimer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Gerresheimer-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: MDAX verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Hedgefonds-Investment sorgt für Kursanstieg bei Gerresheimer-Aktie (Dow Jones)
|
09.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)