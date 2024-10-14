EQS-News: Solar power for Gerresheimer site in Momignies, Belgium

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): ESG

Solar power for Gerresheimer site in Momignies, Belgium



14.10.2024

Solar power for Gerresheimer site in Momignies, Belgium

2.3 MWp rooftop photovoltaic system on production building

Gerresheimer increases share of green electricity in its energy supply

Goal for 2030: 100% electricity from renewable sources

Duesseldorf/Momignies, October 14, 2024. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution partner and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries has successfully installed a photovoltaic system at its site in Momignies, Belgium. Gerresheimer produces glass flacons and jars for the cosmetics industry with its roughly 750 employees in Momignies. With an installed capacity of 2.3 MWp, it will produce around 2,100 MWh of solar power each year and is expected to save roughly 300 tons of CO 2 compared to sourcing conventional electricity in Belgium. Almost 100% of the electricity generated will be used on site. Installing PV systems on suitable rooftops like at the Momignies site and concluding power purchase agreements with wind and solar park operators are key steps to helping Gerresheimer continually increase the share of green electricity in its energy supply. Gerresheimer has set ambitious sustainability goals as part of its formula g corporate strategy. By 2030, the company aims to switch its entire electricity supply to renewable sources.

“The photovoltaic system in Momignies is a great example of how we are gradually advancing our sustainability goals,” explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “We are increasing the share of green energy in the electricity supply to our production sites while reducing our CO 2 emissions in the process. Gerresheimer also benefits economically from these projects.”



Almost 100% of electricity generated used on site

The new photovoltaic system at the Momignies site covers over 15,000 m2 on the roof of a production hall – the equivalent of around two soccer fields. Almost 100% of the green electricity produced by the PV system is used on site. Only any peak loads are fed into the public grid. Expansion to other areas is already being considered.

By the end of 2024, the share of electricity from renewable sources at the Momignies site will increase to around 25%, including the energy produced by the new PV system. Due to its energy-intensive glass production, the site in Momignies is one of the Gerresheimer sites with high energy demand. The total share of energy from renewable sources across all 35 production sites around the globe had already reached 45.6% by the end of 2023.



High-quality and sustainable glass packaging for the cosmetics industry

The Gerresheimer site in Momignies, Belgium, specializes in the production and decoration of glass flacons and jars as primary packaging for perfume, skin and body care products. Gerresheimer uses up to 40% post-consumer recycled glass (PCR) to produce these products. Using PCR conserves resources and reduces energy consumption in the production of high-quality primary packaging solutions.



Transparent sustainability reporting

In addition to publishing a sustainability report every year, Gerresheimer also discloses relevant data as part of the ratings issued by CDP, EcoVadis, and other organizations. MSCI, Sustainalytics and ISS also evaluate Gerresheimer’s sustainability performance An overview of Gerresheimer’s external sustainability ratings can be found here.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

www.gerresheimer.com

