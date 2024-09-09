EQS-News: TRATON Financial Services Marks a Year of Growth and Global Expansion in Delivering Integrated Financial Solutions

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TRATON Financial Services Marks a Year of Growth and Global Expansion in Delivering Integrated Financial Solutions



09.09.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

TRATON Financial Services Marks a Year of Growth and Global Expansion in Delivering Integrated Financial Solutions



Munich/Södertälje, 09.09.2024 – TRATON Financial Services has completed a dynamic first year, focusing on the rollout of comprehensive and customer-centric financial solutions across key global markets. Over the past year, TRATON Financial Services has made significant progress in its mission to establish itself as a global captive and integrated financial service provider. The company is already delivering tailored financial solutions to customers of Navistar and Scania, while actively advancing the integration process for MAN and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in several countries around the globe.



Growth and Expansion Across Global Markets



Since commencing operations on April 1, 2023, TRATON Financial Services is transforming the financial landscape for the TRATON GROUP's brands. The rollout, executed in collaboration with Volkswagen Financial Services and Volkswagen Bank, is part of a comprehensive plan to enhance customer experiences by consolidating financial services under the TRATON umbrella. This transition is progressing according to plan, with significant market activations already completed in South Africa in 2023 and in Sweden, Spain, Poland, Germany, Austria, and South Korea throughout 2024. Upcoming expansions are planned for the UK and Ireland to be completed by November 2024; and for additional markets as France, Brazil, Italy, Mexico and Portugal throughout 2025.



Empowering the Group Brands Through Captive Financial Services



With a robust portfolio encompassing competitive loan and lease financing and comprehensive insurance solutions, TRATON Financial Services empowers TRATON GROUP brands to deliver innovative, customer-focused financial solutions. The establishment of dedicated captive financial companies ensures that each brand offers tailored financing that aligns with its market strategy while maintaining its unique identity. This approach not only drives growth but also strengthens customer loyalty and brand differentiation in a competitive marketplace.



Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP, commented on this strategic evolution: "Concentrating financial services backbone capabilities within TRATON Financial Services enables our brands to better adjust the commercial offering to the specific needs of our customers while reinforcing our market positions. This captive financing model allows for a more agile and strategic response to market demands, fostering sustainable growth and innovation across all our brands."



Positioned for the Future of Mobility



In an industry rapidly transforming through electrification and digitalization, TRATON Financial Services is positioned as a critical enabler for the future of mobility. By providing a unified financial services platform, the company supports the TRATON GROUP’s commercial vehicle brands in offering advanced solutions like electric vehicle financing and transport-as-a-service models, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry evolution.



Johan Haeggman, CEO of TRATON Financial Services, highlighted the company’s journey: "Over the past year, TRATON Financial Services has successfully established a strong foundation to support our brands in their ambitious growth and innovation targets. The progress made in our strategic markets demonstrates our capability to build a global financial infrastructure that meets the diverse needs of our customers. We are excited about the path ahead as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our service offerings."



Looking Ahead: Commitment to Innovation and Growth



As TRATON Financial Services continues to expand its global presence, the company remains committed to advancing its strategic goals through digital transformation, sustainable finance, and innovative customer solutions.



The next phase of this journey will be further outlined at the upcoming TRATON Capital Markets Day (CMD) 2024 on October 1st, where additional insights into future growth plans and market strategies will be shared. You can find more information about the schedule and registration details for the CMD on our Investor Relations website

Contact:



Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com



Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com TRATON Financial Services AB

Kvarnbergagatan 14a / 15187 Södertälje / Sweden

