Presidio Aktie
WKN DE: A2DHM3 / ISIN: US74102M1036
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16.06.2026 16:46:16
Equinix Collaborates With Cisco, NVIDIA For Secure AI Factories
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) to accelerate enterprise AI. Working with its partners, the company will enable customers to have AI security features from Cisco and NVIDIA across its data centers, providing customers with AI factory blueprints and automation that simplify.
The company is also partnering with Presidio Inc. to deploy their Programmable AI Technology Hub Lab or P.A.T.H, giving customers a real-world environment inside Equinix data centers to test and validate before enterprise-wide rollout.
By bringing Cisco's secure AI factory with NVIDIA, Equinix makes it easier for customers to access interconnection density with advanced cooling systems for customers to deploy their latest AI hardware and software at scale. These deployments were based on NVIDIA reference architectures that are built to reflect how enterprises buy and deploy technology through trusted partners and on infrastructure platforms.
The P.A.T.H. lab, developed by Presidio, is built on Cisco's Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA. It is a fully integrated production-grade AI environment built for the purpose of testing and validating AI strategies before full-scale deployment.
On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.84 percent higher at $1084.99.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|08.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
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|08.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
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|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cisco Inc.
|102,28
|-0,81%
|Equinix Inc
|935,00
|-0,76%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|178,48
|-0,40%
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