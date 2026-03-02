Ericsson And Intel Partner To Advance AI-Native 6G Networks

(RTTNews) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) and Intel Corporation (INTC) said Monday they are expanding their partnership to accelerate the industry's shift from 6G research to commercial deployment, with a focus on AI-native network innovation.

The collaboration, announced at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, will span compute, connectivity and cloud technologies across AI-driven radio access network (RAN), packet core and edge use cases, as well as platform-level security and network capabilities. The companies aim to make the transition to 6G more open, efficient and cost-effective for operators and the broader ecosystem.

The partners said they will work to advance high-performance, energy-efficient compute architectures for both AI for networks and networks for AI, aligned with global standards bodies and industry organizations.

"Ericsson's long history of network innovation and large-scale operator deployments positions us to lead practical integration across the value chain and move 6G from research into commercial reality," said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

"With future Ericsson Silicon, powered by Intel's most advanced process nodes, ongoing multi-year research plans, and flexible AI-RAN ready Cloud RAN powered by Intel Xeon, we are well on our way to delivering the future performance, efficiency, and supply security that the world's leading operators require," commented Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel.