European Commission Accepts Makes Sanofi's Commitments Legally Binding On Flu Vaccine Practices

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, the European Commission has made commitments offered by Sanofi (SNY) legally binding under EU antitrust rules.

The commitments address the Commission's preliminary concerns that Sanofi may have run campaigns in Germany and France to discredit Fluad, a vaccine for vulnerable patients and the only enhanced flu vaccine competing with Sanofi's Efluelda.

To address these concerns, Sanofi agreed to take steps to correct the possible effects of potentially misleading messages about Fluad. The company also promised to avoid communications that portray the rival vaccine negatively or raise doubts about its effectiveness.

Under the agreement, Sanofi will not use promotional materials aimed at healthcare professionals in Germany and France to criticize national vaccination recommendations, negatively portray Fluad or suggest that its own vaccine is safer. This commitment will remain in place until 2030.

Sanofi has also agreed to publish statements on its German and French websites within the next two years, clarifying that national vaccination recommendations consider Fluad and Efluelda equally effective in protecting older people against the flu.

In pre-market hours, SNY was trading at $39.35, up 0.59 percent on the Nasdaq.