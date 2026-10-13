Google Begins Gemini 4 Argon Rollout With Access Limited To Paying Users

(RTTNews) - Google has begun rolling out Gemini 4 Argon, its latest artificial intelligence model focused on advanced reasoning and agentic coding, several weeks after initially delaying a broader release over concerns about potential misuse.

The model is now available in the Gemini app, but access is limited to subscribers of Google's AI Pro and AI Ultra plans, priced at $20 and starting at $99 per month, respectively.

Google says Argon has been used internally by thousands of employees, including to improve YouTube's comment system and identify bugs in a proprietary drone physics simulator dating back to 2018. The company has also highlighted improvements in robotics and spatial reasoning.

Coding access is more restricted. Argon is available in Canvas for Pro subscribers, but Antigravity and AI Studio access is currently limited to Ultra users. Google will continue offering Gemini 3.1 Pro as an alternative for users without access to Argon.

For developers, API pricing is temporarily set at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with discounted rates for cached tokens. After November 30, prices are scheduled to rise to $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens.