|
09.02.2024 19:52:20
Google Launches Gemini Advanced AI Model With App
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google launched Gemini Advanced, which can perform high complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects, powered by the company's largest AI model, Ultra 1.0.
"Gemini Advanced not only allows you to have longer, more detailed conversations; it also better understands the context from your previous prompts", the company stated.
The tech giant informed that the advanced model will be now available in 150 countries and territories as part of Google One AI Premium Plan for $19.99 per month, with free trial for two months. The premium plan subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini in Google Workspace along with access to the existing Google One Premium plan, which provides users with a 2TB of storage.
Recently, the California-based company renamed its Bard chatbot as Gemini, which will play the role of a true AI assistant by performing some key Google Assistant tasks.
Google launched an android app for Gemini and Gemini Advanced to enhance the mobile experience. An iOS app will soon be launched in the upcoming weeks. "With Gemini on your phone, you can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help while you're on the go: You can take a picture of your flat tire and ask for instructions, generate a custom image for your dinner party invitation or ask for help writing a difficult text message", the company explained.
