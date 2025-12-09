Warby Parker Aktie

Warby Parker für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WARBY1 / ISIN: NETWRBYPARK1

09.12.2025 12:19:37

Google, Warby Parker To Launch First Lightweight AI Glasses In 2026

(RTTNews) - Tech major Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., and its partner Warby Parker Inc. announced that they expect to launch the first lightweight AI glasses in 2026.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, Warby Parker confirmed the expected launch of the first lightweight, AI glasses developed through its partnership with Google next year.

Google earlier announced that it was working with Samsung and partners Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to create two types of glasses. There are AI glasses designed for screen-free assistance, which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let the user chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help.

The next, display AI glasses, add an in-lens display that privately shows the user helpful information, right when it is needed, like turn-by-turn navigation or translation captions.

as part of The Android Show, Google also updated its Galaxy XR headset, including Likeness, PC Connect and travel mode, and a first look at upcoming devices from its partners.

Starting Tuesday, the new updates for the Galaxy XR are available. These are designed to help to fully experience the spatial capabilities of Android XR and allow the user to fit headset naturally into the everyday things.

Further, Google unveiled PC Connect to expand workspace, allowing one to link Windows PC to headset, then pull in desktop or a window from the computer and place it side-by-side with native apps from Google Play. PC Connect started rolling out in beta.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
