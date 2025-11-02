Siemens Aktie
WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101
|
02.11.2025 08:01:56
HD Hyundai And Siemens Partner To Modernize U.S. Shipbuilding Industry
(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai announced a strategic partnership with Germany's Siemens to drive digital transformation and modernization across the U.S. shipbuilding sector. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to revitalize the industry by enhancing design quality, reducing production risks, improving overall efficiency, and lowering costs.
The partnership will focus on automating block assembly and installation processes, while leveraging data-driven solutions to optimize production, quality control, and process management. These efforts are expected to foster gradual yet impactful technological innovation throughout the shipbuilding value chain.
HD Hyundai and Siemens will co-develop professional training programs to cultivate a skilled workforce. HD Hyundai plans to send instructors to over thirty Siemens training centers across the U.S. to deliver hands-on, field-oriented education. In collaboration with top academic institutions like the University of Michigan and MIT, the company also intends to create specialized curricula in engineering, digital design, and process automation.
