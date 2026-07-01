Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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01.07.2026 10:02:00
How Long Can Target Stock Continue To Crush Amazon, Walmart, and Costco?
In recent years, three major retailers have soared. Walmart, Amazon, and Costco have climbed -- Walmart in the triple-digits and the other two in the double-digits -- as customers rushed to them for deals on their everyday needs as well as discretionary purchases. One big name, however -- another company selling the same product categories – has been missing from that list.And that was Target (NYSE: TGT). Though Target saw revenue soar in early pandemic days, the company struggled to grow in the years to follow. This happened amid a variety of challenges, from theft in its stores to inventory problems. All of this impacted the stock price, leaving Target down 40% over the past five years. But this year may mark an important turning point. Longtime Target executive Michael Fiddelke took over the role of chief executive officer and put into place a plan to spark long-term growth. Investors seem to like the progress so far as the stock has soared more than 40% this year -- that's compared to gains of 10% and 3% for Costco and Walmart. And Amazon stock has advanced less than 1%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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