Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
08.01.2026 14:33:00
How Micron Technology Stock Soared 21% Last Month
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rose 20.7% in December 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After this boost, Micron is setting all-time price records nearly every day. There is no mystery around this jump: Micron crushed Wall Street's expectations in the Q1 2026 report it published on Dec. 17.Yes, you guessed it. Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving heavy demand for Micron's computer memory. From long-term storage Flash/NAND chips to working SDRAM for servers and end-user devices, anything that touches AI services is hungry for more memory nowadays. The need is particularly urgent for so-called high bandwidth memory (HBM), a new type of chip that's suitable for the data-crunching systems that train AI models.The demand is strong enough to change the structure of the memory-chip market. Production lines are running at full speed, Micron and others are building more chip-making facilities as fast as they can, and unit prices are still soaring due to chronic shortages. Micron is going to great lengths to produce more AI-oriented memory chips, to the point of retiring the Crucial brand after decades of selling consumer-facing memory modules and solid-state drives (SSDs). The machines that make Crucial products will generate more revenue for Micron in the AI-specific memory segment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
