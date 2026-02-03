Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
03.02.2026 18:19:22
How Micron Technology Stock Soared 45% Last Month
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rose 45.4% in January 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The memory-chip maker didn't even report earnings last month. Instead, Micron's fortunes are surging due to skyrocketing memory prices. Artificial intelligence (AI) giants are buying as much high-speed memory as the chipmakers can produce, and are willing to pay top dollar for these crucial number-crunching tools.The memory shortage isn't exactly new, but the market is only growing tighter.In December's Q1 2026 earnings call, Micron's management explained that the high bandwidth memory (HBM) it will make in 2026 had already sold out before the new year even started. HBM is the best memory type for AI servers, because it's basically a memory skyscraper; stacking chips vertically lets data flow way faster while sipping less power, which is exactly what you need when your AI accelerators are drinking data from a digital firehose.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
04.02.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Micron Technology von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|26.06.25
|Micron Technology Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|26.09.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|26.06.25
|Micron Technology Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|26.09.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|26.06.25
|Micron Technology Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|26.09.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|329,95
|2,88%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen schwächer
Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus.