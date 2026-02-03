Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 18:19:22

How Micron Technology Stock Soared 45% Last Month

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rose 45.4% in January 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The memory-chip maker didn't even report earnings last month. Instead, Micron's fortunes are surging due to skyrocketing memory prices. Artificial intelligence (AI) giants are buying as much high-speed memory as the chipmakers can produce, and are willing to pay top dollar for these crucial number-crunching tools.The memory shortage isn't exactly new, but the market is only growing tighter.In December's Q1 2026 earnings call, Micron's management explained that the high bandwidth memory (HBM) it will make in 2026 had already sold out before the new year even started. HBM is the best memory type for AI servers, because it's basically a memory skyscraper; stacking chips vertically lets data flow way faster while sipping less power, which is exactly what you need when your AI accelerators are drinking data from a digital firehose.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Analysen
26.06.25 Micron Technology Overweight Barclays Capital
19.12.24 Micron Technology Buy UBS AG
26.09.24 Micron Technology Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.06.24 Micron Technology Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Micron Technology Inc. 329,95 2,88% Micron Technology Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen schwächer
Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen