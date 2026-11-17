NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.11.2026 22:55:53
Huang Open To Returning As Nvidia CEO During Board Review
(RTTNews) - Jensen Huang has said he would be honored to return as Nvidia (NVDA) CEO if the board believes his reinstatement is in the best interests of shareholders, employees, and the company. This is his first public statement since stepping down after 33 years leading the AI chipmaker.
He acknowledged making serious personal mistakes, expressed regret for the challenges they caused the board, and accepted full responsibility, pledging to cooperate completely with the board's independent investigation.
His departure followed allegations of extramarital relationships, including claims involving an Nvidia employee and a woman reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence, though these allegations have not been independently verified.
Nvidia has hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to review Huang's conduct and assess any potential risks to national security or company information. The board is not currently considering his return and is working with a search firm to identify a new CEO.
The company is set to release its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, with interim CEO Collette Kress likely to address the leadership situation. Huang may also face questions from US congressional committees in the coming weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
23:20
|Nvidia: Keine Pläne für Rückkehr Huangs an die Spitze (dpa-AFX)
|
23:08
|Nvidia insists Huang will not return as CEO as it reports strong sales (Financial Times)
|
23:02
|ROUNDUP: Nvidia verdoppelt erneut Umsatz und Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
|
22:40
|Nvidia verdoppelt erneut Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
22:34
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|16.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|140,84
|-0,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen als wichtiger Termin: ATX und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
An der heimischen sowie an der deutschen Börsen wurden am Dienstag kräftige Verluste eingefahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag nach unten.