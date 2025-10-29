Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
29.10.2025 12:00:00
I Think Apple Stock Has Become a Hold for These 3 Reasons
Among tech stocks, one of the bigger surprises is Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) relatively underwhelming performance. The tech giant's stock has barely earned any gains in 2025, and it has lost its world's largest company by market cap title to Nvidia and Microsoft.What's more, Apple has been the primary victim of the move into cash by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Since the end of 2023, Berkshire's holdings of Apple has fallen from almost 906 million to 280 million, as of the second quarter of 2025.Knowing this, it appears Apple's historic run has come to an end, and these three reasons explain why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
