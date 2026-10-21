Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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21.10.2026 12:53:00

If Alphabet Does This on Oct. 28, the Stock Could Skyrocket

Like many big tech companies, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has had a lackluster year. It's only up about 7% for the year, but that figure was over 25% at the start of May. Alphabet has slowly sold off and is now losing to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). However, I think that could be coming to an end.

Alphabet reports third-quarter results on Oct. 28, and there could be one piece of information in that report that causes its stock to skyrocket: Google Cloud revenue growth. Google Cloud is the fastest-growing of the three major cloud computing providers by far, and it has a big catalyst that could send its growth rate even higher in the coming months.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 460,00 -0,94% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 292,80 -1,84% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 290,25 -1,53% Alphabet C (ex Google)

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