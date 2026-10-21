Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
21.10.2026 12:53:00
If Alphabet Does This on Oct. 28, the Stock Could Skyrocket
Like many big tech companies, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has had a lackluster year. It's only up about 7% for the year, but that figure was over 25% at the start of May. Alphabet has slowly sold off and is now losing to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). However, I think that could be coming to an end.
Alphabet reports third-quarter results on Oct. 28, and there could be one piece of information in that report that causes its stock to skyrocket: Google Cloud revenue growth. Google Cloud is the fastest-growing of the three major cloud computing providers by far, and it has a big catalyst that could send its growth rate even higher in the coming months.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
21.10.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Gericht untersagt Luftbildaufnahmen bei Google Maps (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 460,00
|-0,94%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|292,80
|-1,84%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|290,25
|-1,53%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt kräftig ab -- DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es deutlich abwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegt. Die Wall Street notiert leichter. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.