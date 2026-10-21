If Alphabet Does This on Oct. 28, the Stock Could Skyrocket

Like many big tech companies, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has had a lackluster year. It's only up about 7% for the year, but that figure was over 25% at the start of May. Alphabet has slowly sold off and is now losing to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). However, I think that could be coming to an end.

Alphabet reports third-quarter results on Oct. 28, and there could be one piece of information in that report that causes its stock to skyrocket: Google Cloud revenue growth. Google Cloud is the fastest-growing of the three major cloud computing providers by far, and it has a big catalyst that could send its growth rate even higher in the coming months.

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