TotalEnergies Aktie

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WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271

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23.07.2026 08:26:14

Indicative dates for 2027 dividends

Download the Press ReleaseParis, July 23, 2026 - The Board of Directors, meeting on July 22, 2026, decided, subject to the decisions of the Board of Directors and the Shareholders’ Meeting to approve the 2026 financial statements, the allocation of earnings and the payment of the final dividend, to adopt the 2027 timetable for the ex-dividend and payment dates of the interim dividends and the final dividend as follows.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
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