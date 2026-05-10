Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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10.05.2026 11:11:00
Is Apple Stock Back in Style?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the odd man out in the list of the world's largest companies. It is the only major tech company not actively investing hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence technologies. Instead, it's choosing to outsource most of the AI work to other businesses, then deploy their solutions into its products. For example, it will be using Google's Gemini to improve its Siri virtual assistant. Whether this is a smart strategy or not remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that it's very Apple-like. Time and time again, Apple has chosen the path of not trying to be first to market, but rather of getting its solution right on its first try.This strategy, combined with Apple's spending restraint, has given its stock an OK year, as it's up about 6% -- slightly behind the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). But with Apple's laid-back AI approach, does this make it a candidate that could come back into style?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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