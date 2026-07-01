NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.07.2026 10:45:00
Is Nvidia Still a Millionaire-Maker?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may have once made many millionaires. If you had invested $1,000 in the company in its early days of trading and held on, today you would have more than $5 million. Most of the gains happened over the past few years, as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom took shape -- Nvidia makes the key chips that power crucial AI tasks, like the training of AI models, and has built out expertise in a wide range of related products.All of this supercharged earnings growth, sending it to record levels, and as a result, investors rushed to get in on the stock. And those who recognized Nvidia's potential in its earlier days scored a gigantic win.Now, however, after Nvidia's incredible run, climbing more than 800% over just the past five years, you may wonder if the stock still is a millionaire-maker. Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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