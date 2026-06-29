NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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29.06.2026 21:00:00

Is Nvidia Still a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Over the last five years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the quintessential millionaire-maker stock -- returning roughly 950% compared to the S&P 500's relatively modest gain of 74%. The company's powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) are the workhorses of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry. And its advantages in scale and technology have helped it stay ahead of the competition.That said, Nvidia's stock price growth is beginning to stall as investors balk at its huge size and pivot to other sides of the AI infrastructure opportunity. Let's dig deeper to see if the company has what it takes to break out of its slump and continue generating market-beating returns.The generative AI megatrend shows no signs of slowing anytime soon. In fact, it may be heating up. Analysts at Evercore and Bank of America expect big tech's AI-related capital spending to exceed $1 trillion in 2027 -- up from around $800 billion to $900 billion this year. Most of this money is going to advanced hardware needed to run massive data centers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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