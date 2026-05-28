Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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28.05.2026 14:55:00

Micron Technology Just Proved the AI Memory Boom Is Not Cyclical. Here's Why.

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) meteoric rise over the last year marks more than just a generic bullish upgrade in the semiconductor industry. Micron's ascent is a symbolic rebuke to a long-held belief that memory chip demand is trapped in boom-and-bust cycles.Let's dive into the structural changes shifting the memory market and understand how Micron is becoming a key enabler of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure revolution.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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