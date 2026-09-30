Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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30.09.2026 22:12:14
Micron Technology Profit Climbs In Q4
(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $37.701 billion, or $32.87 per share. This compares with $3.201 billion, or $2.83 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $38.398 billion or $33.42 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 379.3% to $54.229 billion from $11.315 billion last year.
Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $37.701 Bln. vs. $3.201 Bln. last year. -EPS: $32.87 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $54.229 Bln vs. $11.315 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 61.5 B To $ 61.5 B
Guidance for the first quarter of 2027:
Revenue $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion. Diluted earnings per share $38.15 ± $1.00
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Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|13:39
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:59
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:54
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|13:39
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:59
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:54
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|11:59
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:54
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:39
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|966,70
|2,63%
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