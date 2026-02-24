Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
24.02.2026 13:45:00
Netflix: Stock to Avoid or Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity?
Few companies have had such an impact on the media industry as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). It's a pioneer in subscription video on demand, and its model is now an essential piece of every media company's strategy. The pressure it has put on traditional cable television and theatrical releases has also led to significant industry consolidation over the last decade-plus.Now, Netflix itself is at the center of a big media merger. The company agreed to acquire most of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) late last year. However, uncertainty about integrating the two companies and fears of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount Skydance have led to a sharp sell-off in the shares.The question for investors is whether the sell-off represents a buying opportunity or if there are good reasons to avoid Netflix stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
