Nvidia Faces Scrutiny Over Reported OpenAI Data Center Financing Talks

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is drawing attention after The Wall Street Journal reported that the chipmaker is in talks to guarantee up to $250 billion in financing for OpenAI's planned data center expansion, raising fresh questions about the structure of AI infrastructure funding.

The reported arrangement has sparked debate over whether the financing could resemble vendor-backed funding, where Nvidia would help support a customer that, in turn, purchases its AI chips for large-scale data center deployments.

The report has intensified investor focus on the sustainability of the AI infrastructure spending boom and whether future growth will rely on similar financing structures.

Nvidia has repeatedly highlighted robust demand for AI infrastructure, with CEO Jensen Huang describing the ongoing expansion as "the largest infrastructure expansion in human history." However, the reported financing discussions have shifted attention from demand itself to how these massive AI projects could be funded.

Investors are now awaiting clarification from Nvidia on the report, as well as commentary from major AI infrastructure customers and cloud providers on future capital spending plans.

The discussions come amid continued heavy investment in AI data centers across the industry as companies race to expand computing capacity.