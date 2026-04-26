NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.04.2026 05:30:00
Nvidia Needs to Watch Out for This Custom Chip Designer (Hint: It's Not Broadcom)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the top ways to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) since 2023. Its GPUs were and still are the go-to computing chip for nearly every AI hyperscaler.However, Nvidia is no longer the only option available. There are other chip designers tailoring their designs for specific workloads, giving them an advantage over more broad-purpose GPUs. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is the most popular pick in that sector, but there's another one that investors need to watch out for: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Amazon isn't the first company that comes to mind in the AI computing space, but it should be. Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its custom chips are starting to make waves. Nvidia shareholders need to be aware of this growing threat and continue to monitor the situation, as Amazon had some fighting words for Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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