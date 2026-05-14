Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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14.05.2026 17:30:00

Nvidia vs Sandisk: Which Soaring Tech Stock Is the Better Buy Today?

Two of the hottest names in tech right now are Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While Sandisk only began trading on its own a little over a year ago, it's been on a tear ever since. Meanwhile, Nvidia has been a hot buy since artificial intelligence (AI) became a huge buzzword on the markets, and today it's the most valuable company in the world, with a valuation eclipsing $5 trillion.There are compelling reasons to buy these stocks today. With Sandisk, it's smaller in size and is benefiting from the surge in demand for memory and storage products. Nvidia, meanwhile, has incredibly strong financials and is at the center of the AI revolution. Which stock are you better off buying right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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