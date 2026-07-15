Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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15.07.2026 17:15:00
Oracle Stock Is Down 60%: Why Its AI Cloud Explosion Makes It a Compelling Buy
The share price of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has plunged more than 60% from its 52-week high, and the stock currently trades at $136. This reflects investor concerns around the heavy capital spending to support the company's data center build-out, but it's difficult to overlook the level of demand in Oracle's cloud business.Cloud revenue growth has accelerated from 28% year over year in the August-ending fiscal first quarter to 47% growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services drove a 93% increase in the cloud infrastructure business last quarter. While there are risks, the disconnect between cloud growth and its stock price presents a compelling opportunity for investors.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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