Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 09:25:06

Pfizer's Tilrekimig Meets Phase 2 Primary Endpoint In Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported Thursday that its ongoing Phase 2 study of investigational Tilrekimig met its primary endpoint in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The findings were presented at the 35th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress in Vienna, Austria.

Tilrekimig is an investigational once-monthly trispecific antibody targeting IL-4, IL-13 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), with potential applications across multiple Type 2 inflammatory diseases.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study is being conducted in four overlapping stages, with data from the first two stages presented. Pfizer said tilrekimig was well tolerated, with adverse-event rates comparable to placebo.

The study showed a statistically significant increase in the percentage of participants achieving a 75% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) at Week 16 versus placebo across all doses tested.

In the monthly-dosing Stage 2, placebo-adjusted EASI-75 responses were 38.7%, 51.9% and 49.4% for the low, middle and high doses, respectively.

PFE closed on Wednesday at $28.52, down 0.70%.

In the overnight market, shares are down 0.53% at $28.37.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

mehr Analysen
24.09.26 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.08.26 Pfizer Kaufen DZ BANK
05.08.26 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.08.26 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.08.26 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc. 25,02 -0,87% Pfizer Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:35 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
20:05 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen