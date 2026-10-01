Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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01.10.2026 09:25:06
Pfizer's Tilrekimig Meets Phase 2 Primary Endpoint In Atopic Dermatitis
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported Thursday that its ongoing Phase 2 study of investigational Tilrekimig met its primary endpoint in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
The findings were presented at the 35th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress in Vienna, Austria.
Tilrekimig is an investigational once-monthly trispecific antibody targeting IL-4, IL-13 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), with potential applications across multiple Type 2 inflammatory diseases.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study is being conducted in four overlapping stages, with data from the first two stages presented. Pfizer said tilrekimig was well tolerated, with adverse-event rates comparable to placebo.
The study showed a statistically significant increase in the percentage of participants achieving a 75% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) at Week 16 versus placebo across all doses tested.
In the monthly-dosing Stage 2, placebo-adjusted EASI-75 responses were 38.7%, 51.9% and 49.4% for the low, middle and high doses, respectively.
PFE closed on Wednesday at $28.52, down 0.70%.
In the overnight market, shares are down 0.53% at $28.37.
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