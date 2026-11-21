There's a lot of concern over what the future holds for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The internet company has transformed from an asset-light business into an extremely asset-heavy business, as it and its hyperscaler peers are set to spend trillions of dollars building new data centers for artificial intelligence over the next few years.

That shift has led to a significant sell-off in the stock. Shares are down 30% from their peak in late spring. The biggest culprit is Alphabet's negative free cash flow in each of the last two quarters, as well as management's commentary suggesting cash burn could push even deeper into the red next year.

With the stock trading at just 21 times forward earnings, the market isn't expressing much faith that the business will produce meaningful returns on its invested capital. That's despite financial results and management commentary suggesting it could quickly see a cash-flow turnaround and head much higher. Here's my prediction for where Alphabet stock trades in five years.

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