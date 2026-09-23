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WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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23.09.2026 23:47:01

Prediction: Intel Names a Major Outside Customer for Its Next Factory Process Before 2027

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has been on a huge run. Shares trade around $122 as of this writing, up about 20% in just the past week.

A big part of that run rests on the foundry (the business that makes chips for other companies). But the story is still missing its most important announcement: a major outside customer publicly committing to 14A, Intel's next manufacturing process. On the company's January earnings call, CEO Lip-Bu Tan said customers should begin making firm supplier decisions starting in the second half of this year, extending into the first half of 2027.

The front half of that window closes in about three months, and I think Intel makes it. My prediction is that before the year is out, the company -- or the customer itself -- puts a name on a major 14A commitment.

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Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 39 560,00 1,54% Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Intel Corp. 107,32 -0,68% Intel Corp.

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