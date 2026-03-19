NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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19.03.2026 09:45:00

Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Be Worth This Much in 2 Years

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) supplies the world's best graphics processing units (GPUs) for the data center, which are the primary chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) development. The company has an incredible amount of pricing power right now because demand continues to outstrip supply, which is driving a surge in its revenue and earnings.Nvidia will start shipping its next generation of AI chips in the second half of this year. They are based on its new Vera Rubin architecture, which offers substantial improvements in performance and cost relative to its industry-leading Blackwell architecture.Vera Rubin chips are expected to fuel an acceleration in Nvidia's revenue and earnings, which could translate into significant returns for the company's shareholders. Here's where I predict Nvidia stock will be in two years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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