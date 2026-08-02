NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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02.08.2026 09:30:00

Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Skyrocket on Aug. 26

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors haven't had the success they're used to in 2026. Over the past three years, the stock easily crushed the market in the first half of the year, but that's not the case in 2026. So far in 2026, Nvidia has lost to the market, as measured by the S&P 500. Additionally, it has barely made investors any money, only rising about 2% for the year while the S&P 500 is up around 7%. That's a disappointing run to date, but I think Aug. 26 could be when Nvidia turns it around. That's when it reports earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, and it could be the catalyst this stock needs to skyrocket.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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