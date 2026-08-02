NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.08.2026 09:30:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Skyrocket on Aug. 26
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors haven't had the success they're used to in 2026. Over the past three years, the stock easily crushed the market in the first half of the year, but that's not the case in 2026. So far in 2026, Nvidia has lost to the market, as measured by the S&P 500. Additionally, it has barely made investors any money, only rising about 2% for the year while the S&P 500 is up around 7%. That's a disappointing run to date, but I think Aug. 26 could be when Nvidia turns it around. That's when it reports earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, and it could be the catalyst this stock needs to skyrocket.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
31.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26