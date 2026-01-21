NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 17:10:00

Prediction: Nvidia Will Soar in 2026 Thanks to This 1 Thing

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has scored a win for investors over the past three years. And these haven't been small wins, as the stock has climbed 238%, 171%, and 38% in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. Why such gains? The company has built an empire in one of today's highest-growth and potentially game-changing areas: artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia's AI chips are the fastest and most powerful available, and that's resulted in soaring demand -- and clear market leadership for the company.Still, at the start of a new year, investors may wonder just how long this incredible performance -- from both an earnings and a stock-price perspective -- will continue. Late last year, for example, investors worried about AI stocks in general as valuations reached high levels. Well, my prediction is Nvidia still has plenty of room to run, and it will do so in 2026 thanks to this one thing.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Analysen
21.01.26 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.26 NVIDIA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.01.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.12.25 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.12.25 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 156,98 -0,17% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor dem Wochenende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen höher
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen