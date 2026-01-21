NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
21.01.2026 17:10:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Soar in 2026 Thanks to This 1 Thing
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has scored a win for investors over the past three years. And these haven't been small wins, as the stock has climbed 238%, 171%, and 38% in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. Why such gains? The company has built an empire in one of today's highest-growth and potentially game-changing areas: artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia's AI chips are the fastest and most powerful available, and that's resulted in soaring demand -- and clear market leadership for the company.Still, at the start of a new year, investors may wonder just how long this incredible performance -- from both an earnings and a stock-price perspective -- will continue. Late last year, for example, investors worried about AI stocks in general as valuations reached high levels. Well, my prediction is Nvidia still has plenty of room to run, and it will do so in 2026 thanks to this one thing.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
