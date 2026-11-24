The artificial intelligence (AI) trade has soured in recent months, as investors worry about the sustainability of heavy spending on AI data centers amid a high-interest rate environment.

The Federal Reserve increased interest rates in September, marking the first increase since 2023, in a bid to combat inflation. The central bank is expected to increase interest rates once again in December, a move that's likely to put tech stocks under even more pressure.

AI infrastructure giant Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has borne the brunt of the sell-off in the technology sector this year. Its shares are down 42% in 2026, even though it has been consistently exceeding Wall Street's earnings expectations in recent quarters. Moreover, Oracle's mounting debt, the company's ability to get access to financing amid high interest rates to sustain the data center build-out, and its cash burn have all contributed to the stock's weakness.

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