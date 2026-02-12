NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
12.02.2026 21:00:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Outperform Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has played a pioneering role in artificial intelligence (AI) technology for more than three years now, which is not surprising as its chips have helped train popular large language models (LLMs) and move those models into production.However, Nvidia has been losing steam of late. The semiconductor stock is up just 3% in the past six months, driven by multiple concerns such as its valuation, the sustainability of high AI data center spending, and circular financing deals. But there's another semiconductor bellwether that has outperformed Nvidia during this period -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Let's see why TSMC stock has jumped over 43% in the past six months and is capable of outperforming Nvidia in 2026 as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
