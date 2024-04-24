24.04.2024 06:29:41

Press Release: Novartis and Medicines for Malaria -2-

References

1. World malaria report 2023 (who.int)

https://www.who.int/teams/global-malaria-programme/reports/world-malaria-report-2023

2. WHO guidelines for malaria - 16 October 2023 (magicapp.org)

https://app.magicapp.org/#/guideline/LwRMXj/section/j2KlbL

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Marlena Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267

Switzerland

Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Jonathan Graham +1 201 602 9921

Imke Kappes +41 61 324 8269 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 00:30 ET (04:30 GMT)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novartis AGmehr Analysen

13:08 Novartis Buy UBS AG
12:35 Novartis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:39 Novartis Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.24 Novartis Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.24 Novartis Underweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novartis AG 80,10 -0,27% Novartis AG
Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS) 91,60 0,66% Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung geht nur teilweise weiter: ATX kaum bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Dow Jones startet Nulllinie -- Märkte in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. Der Dow Jones bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie, wohingegen die US-Tech-Aktien steigen. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen